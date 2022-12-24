Although speculations are rife on BJP retaining the alliance with Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), the ruling ally in the incumbent BJP-IPFT government in Tripura well make their final call by January 2023.

However party leaders of IPFT are hoping for an optimistic outcome after the party's Central Committee meeting that is scheduled to be held in the first week of January, even though party members are happy with the current formation.

Speaking to the media with regards to the poll preparedness and the likelihood of retaining the political partnership with BJP, IPFT spokesperson Amit Debbarma said that the party's central committee will review the party's poll preparedness in the meeting scheduled to be held in the next month. "In all likelihood, the alliance will continue in the next polls as well," added Debbarma.

Despite being in power, IPFT has suffered significant political and electoral setbacks in the last four years due to defections and defeat in the TTAADC elections.

The rise of TIPRA Motha in Tripura's tribal belt eroded IPFT's support base in the hills, putting the party on the verge of collapse.

However, the party believes that it is still relevant in state politics and the upcoming elections, in which IPFT could play a critical role.

"TIPRA and IPFT have similar political demands, but I believe there are some differences. The IPFT maintains its demand for Tipraland with the TTAADC territorial area. TIPRA, on the other hand, is now attempting to reach out to non-tribal areas. They have a non-tribal frontal wing as well. So, we think they have already started to rethink their demands; at least their political action indicates so,” added Debbarma.

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