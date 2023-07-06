In a significant development, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, In-Charge of the State Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a courtesy meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha at his official residence in Agartala on July 5.

Informing the same, CM Saha wrote on Facebook, “Had a courtesy meet with Dr. Mahesh Sharma Ji, Incharge of Tripura Pradesh BJP, at my official residence today. We held discussions on various organizational matters”.

Sources from the party said that during the meeting both the leaders held discussions on various organizational matters.

“The meeting served as a platform for both leaders to engage in constructive discussions concerning a wide range of organizational matters, focusing on fortifying the party's structure and enhancing its efficiency. During the meeting, Dr. Mahesh Sharma and CM Dr. Saha delved into various aspects of the party's operations, emphasizing the significance of robust planning and effective implementation. The discussions revolved around key areas such as expanding the party's reach, fostering greater connect with the electorate, and streamlining internal communication channels”, the party source said.

He also said that with an aim to consolidate the party's position in the state Dr. Mahesh Sharma and CM deliberated on strategies to strengthen the party's grassroots presence.

“Emphasizing the importance of active party members and dedicated volunteers, the leaders discussed methods to enhance recruitment, training, and support for party workers at all levels. Furthermore, the discussions encompassed the upcoming electoral landscape, where Dr. Mahesh Sharma highlighted the significance of a cohesive and motivated organizational structure. He also expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the Tripura Pradesh BJP, commending the efforts of party members in upholding the party's ideology and connecting with the people. He assured his full support and guidance in implementing measures to amplify the party's impact across Tripura”, said party sources.

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