In a significant development, 16,224 families will receive free water connections as Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the construction of 31 iron removal plants and 258 km long treated water pipelines under the AMRUT 2.0 Scheme on July 31.

The Chief Minister inaugurated these schemes near Apanjan Club on Monday in Agartala.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said, “We are running a double-engine government, but Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) is also our government. The Corporators in the AMC are also elected by the people. PM Modi has been supporting our state government and the municipal corporation one after another. Water is of utmost importance in our lives. Those who do not have access to water connections in their homes can truly understand the value of water. In the 51 Wards under AMC, approximately 26 wards will be covered with this water project, while the rest will be covered by DWS.”



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Dr Saha appealed to the people, urging everyone to think about water conservation and storage to avoid wastage.

“Through innovative ideas, we are storing water from canals in dams, purifying it, and distributing it in hilly areas. We are installing deep tube wells in different regions to address water problems. An estimated Rs. 112 crore will be invested in this scheme. The plan includes installing 47 tube wells, setting up an Iron Removal plant, and laying a 258 km long water purification pipeline. Significant progress has been made, and around 16,224 families will receive purified water free of cost. This demonstrates the positive mindset of this government. In the future, we will continue this work,” said Dr. Saha adding that the state government believes in delivering through actions rather than mere speeches.