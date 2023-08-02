Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha directed the Tripura Police personnel on August 2 to carefully listen to the problems of people who approach the police station with a humanitarian approach.

“People come to the police station with various grievances. Those who come with a humanitarian approach should be heard attentively so that they can openly talk about their problems. If crimes related to women cannot be stopped, there will be no benefit in establishing women's police stations," said the Chief Minister.

The remarks were made during the inauguration of the Women's Police Station at Ambassa in Dhalai district on August 2.

The Chief Minister also visited the Dhalai district to participate in various government and party programs.

In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister emphasized that people come to the police station with different problems, and it is essential for the police to listen carefully to their complaints.

“It is crucial not to get angry or show resentment at this time. The government is committed to empowering women in all aspects. However, the establishment of women's police stations will not yield benefits if crimes against women are not effectively addressed," he added.

He also highlighted that women who become victims of torture often feel hesitant or embarrassed to report the incidents at general police stations. To address this issue, the state government has taken the initiative to establish women's police stations in various parts of the state.

“The purpose of these women's police stations is to provide a safe space for women victims to approach female police officers and report their grievances," added Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that the establishment of the women's police station in Ambassa and surrounding areas would help curb crime against women effectively.

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