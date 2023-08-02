Emphasizing the significance of booth-level work to secure victory in upcoming elections, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday urged Karyakartas to focus their efforts at the grassroots level and said the BJP is a party with discipline and different from other political parties.

Addressing an Organisational Meeting at Kamalpur Mandal of Dhalai District, Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the definition of politics.

“We should not engage in politics with PM Awas Yojana, water connections, and toilet facilities. No one should politicize development. My booth is a powerful booth. If PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can talk about the organization during their visit to Tripura, then why can't a Panchayat Member do the same?



Also Read: Tripura: Pradyot Debbarma alleges conspiracy to thwart talks for 'Greater Tipraland' with Centre



Organizational meetings should be held at the booth level to create awareness about what PM Modi has done for the state and the country. This will be the easiest way to strengthen our party," said Dr Saha.



Dr Saha mentioned that the state government is providing Rs. 2000 as a social pension, which no other state is giving.

“We should remind people of this again. Booth-wise, we should create awareness about the beneficiaries. BJP is a party with discipline and is different from other parties. If we can take notes of our meetings and important points date-wise, it will be really helpful for us. The senior leaders of the BJP in Delhi do the same. We have to work on strengthening the booth. Our government is working on development. We will also recruit a special executive soon, and approximately 1000 constables will be recruited. We have also allocated funds for infrastructure to attract investors. For health development, Rs. 1700 crore was allocated, and around 100 PHCs will be set up,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister stated that it has been nine years since PM Modi's government has been running without any corruption, and the Tripura government is following the same path.

“We are working in a transparent manner. The last election was so peaceful that nobody could have imagined it. No reports of violence were reported during the last assembly election. Actions speak louder than words. Following this slogan, we should at least visit one house in each booth and listen to their problems. We are planning to set up a medical hub. National highways and railways in the region have been developed. PM Modi has given us the HIRA model. Karyakartas should spread information about all such works at the booth levels. We have to work while keeping in mind the motto 'My booth, powerful booth.' We all have to work dedicatedly without creating a syndicate," he added.