Tripura CM inaugurates state’s first cyber police station

In a landmark step towards enhancing cyber security and ensuring digital safety, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha today inaugurated state’s first Cyber Crime Police Station at AD Nagar Drop Gate in Agartala.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Saha—who also holds the Home portfolio—emphasized the growing threat of cybercrime, describing it as “fighting with shadows,” and called for greater public awareness and technical expertise to counter it effectively.

“Cybercrime has reached a stage where it's no less than fighting with shadows. Criminals are becoming more advanced with technology. We must also become technically skilled and more vigilant,” Dr. Saha asserted.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister announced the deployment of senior police officers, including SP and DySP rank officials, to the new cyber police station, while also stressing the importance of specialised training for personnel.

Dr. Saha pointed out the increasing use of digital platforms for fraudulent activities, including financial scams through mobile and online communication.



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“As civilization progresses and science advances, digital platforms are being misused to commit crimes—especially financial fraud. People are being tricked into sharing OTPs and sensitive banking details. This is dangerous, and we must act fast,” he added.

To support victims and curb cyber offences, the state police have launched a 24x7 helpline (112), in addition to the national cybercrime helpline 1930.

The Chief Minister also reminded the audience of the strategic significance of Tripura’s geography, with its borders on three sides, and urged law enforcement to remain extra vigilant against cross-border digital threats.

“We must ensure that our borders don’t become a passage for cybercriminals. The reputation of Tripura Police must remain untarnished,” he said.

Dr. Saha cited the successful use of technology during Operation Sindoor as an example of how Tripura is embracing modern tools in policing and crisis response.

“Cybercrime has now grown into a threat equivalent to terrorism. We must continue the fight relentlessly. Precaution, training, awareness, and technology will be our tools,” he concluded.