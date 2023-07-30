Assam Police on July 29 arrested two persons from Tripura in connection with Rohingya trafficking case from Mohanpur area under West District of Tripura.The police also detained one Bangladeshi national.

Assam Police arrested Sagar Sarkar and Kajal Sarkar in a case related to alleged Rohingya Trafficking case.

The two accused were arrested by Assam Police with the help of Sidhai Police Station and Lefunga Police Station of Tripura Police.

While arresting Kajal Sarkar from his house in Mohanpur's Boalia early on Saturday, Assam Police also detained a Bangladeshi national identified as Bishnu Chandra Mondal, who had illegally entered Tripura.

But as Assam police did not have any complaint against that Bangladeshi citizen, he was handed over to the Tripura police.

A police officer of the Assam Police said that a case of Rohingya trafficking was registered with the Assam Police in 2022.

In the investigation of that case, the names of these two persons from Mohanpur subdivision of Tripura came up.

The cop said nine Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards and some Bangladeshi documents and foreign currency were found while arresting Kajal Sarkar.

Also read : Tripura government forms special task force to trace link of human trafficking: CM Manik Saha