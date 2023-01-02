Ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tripura to officially kick off campaigning of the ruling BJP by flagging off ‘Rath Yatra’, Chief Minister of the state Dr Manik Saha on January 2 inspected the preparation of the event at Dharmanagar in North district.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Tripura on January 05 next to inaugurate the rath yatra at 11 AM from Dharmanagar in the north district and another rath yatra at 2 PM from Sabroom in the south district.

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During the inspection, the CM was accompanied by MLA Biswabandhu Sen, Malina Debanth, and other civil and police administrative officials.

After inspecting the CM said that the union home minister will officially launch the BJP’s poll campaign on January 05 by flagging off these two rath yatras.

“Home Minister Amit Shah will officially launch the poll campaign of our party by flagging off two Rath Yatras on January 05. Two Rath Yatra will be flagged off by the union home minister one from Dharmanagar in the North district and another one from Sabroom in the South district. We have the support of people. Everyone loves and respects Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

He further said that this Rath Yatra is also known as ‘Jana Asirbad Rally’ following which people will bless the party and will form government again in 2023.

“As the election 2023 is approaching two rath yatras of BJP from South and North district will join at Agartala on January 12. This rally will be also known as the ‘Jana Asirbad Rally’. So we will receive the blessings of people and will form government again in 2023”, Saha added.

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