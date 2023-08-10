Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on August 10 conducted a comprehensive inspection of Tripura's first dental college, where classes are expected to start from September 1.

During his review of the dental college situated within the premises of IGM Hospital in Agartala, Dr. Saha said that the admission process for the state's dental college has already been started.

"With the prospective commencement of classes on September 1st, we are pleased to inform that around 23 students have already enrolled, a considerable number of them being native to Tripura. This admission process will continue as we strive to ensure excellence in dental education. However, the formal initiation of classes, in accordance with the guidelines stipulated by the National Medical Commission (NMC), is pending the grant of approval from the Government of India. Consequently, I have instructed the Secretary of Health to compose an official letter, for the confirmation,” detailed Dr Saha.

Dr Saha further expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing preparations as the commencement of classes draws near.

“Having personally inspected the ongoing efforts, I am greatly satisfied with the progress. I extend my gratitude to everyone involved in establishing this college in a very short span of time. Despite the tight timeline, their efforts have been exceptional. The college was inaugurated by the Prime Minister and has exceeded our expectations," Dr. Saha added.

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