Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi and invited him to inaugurate the redeveloped Mata Tripureswari Temple premises at Matabari, Tripura.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha also apprised him of the need to set up premier institutes like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in the state.

On X, Dr Saha wrote, “Delighted to meet Prime Minister of India, Adarniya @narendramodi Ji, at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I invited him to inaugurate the redeveloped Mata Tripureswari Temple premises at Matabari, Tripura.”

Dr Saha also wrote that during the meeting, he conveyed to PM Modi warm regards for his successful trip to France and the USA.

“Congratulated PM for the huge victory in the recent Delhi Assembly Elections. Also discussed are issues related to the development of #Tripura in sectors like Agriculture, Agarwood, Rubber, etc. Apprised him of the need to set up premier institutes like AIIMS, IIT & IIM in the state,” he said.



Also Read: Tripura BSF apprehend five Bangladeshis, suspected Indian tout at Teliamura railway station

The meeting was a crucial step in strengthening the ties between the state and the central government.

A source close to the Tripura Chief Minister said that during the meeting, Chief Minister Saha brought to the Prime Minister's attention various issues related to the development of Tripura.

Dr. Saha highlighted enhancing agricultural productivity and promoting farmer welfare, developing the agarwood and rubber industries to boost the state's economy, and employment generation to create job opportunities for the youth of Tripura.

“The meeting was a positive step towards fostering a stronger partnership between the state and the central government. Chief Minister Saha's efforts to promote Tripura's development and cultural heritage were well-received by Prime Minister Modi,” said the source.