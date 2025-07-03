Tripura no longer 'safe zone' for infiltrators: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday asserted that the state is no longer a "safe zone" for infiltrators, crediting proactive measures taken by security agencies to curb illegal entry across the India-Bangladesh border.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a BJP ally, launching an aggressive anti-infiltration campaign across the state.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, CM Saha said, “The day Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left her country following student protests and unrest, I immediately met with security agencies and instructed them to prevent any infiltration across the border.”

He added that extensive operations had been conducted by law enforcement to tackle the issue. “A strong message has already been sent to Bangladesh — it is not possible to enter Tripura and stay back using fake Aadhaar cards,” the CM said.



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Addressing TMP’s concerns, Saha stated that the government is already taking necessary steps to prevent infiltration and is open to dialogue. “If they still have concerns, we are willing to sit and discuss,” he said.

The statement also comes amid controversy over a viral video showing Forest Minister and senior TMP leader Animesh Debbarma allegedly urging party workers in Sabroom, South Tripura, to “drive away Bangladeshis back to their country by caning.”

When asked about the video, Saha remarked, “The truth is the truth… no one can twist the truth.”

In a related development, TMP legislator Ranjit Debbarma has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to take immediate steps to identify and deport illegal infiltrators from Tripura.

The issue of infiltration has remained a sensitive topic in the state, which shares a long international border with Bangladesh.