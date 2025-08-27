Tripura CM lays foundation for trauma centre at medical college

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new trauma centre at Tripura Medical College (TMC), marking a significant step in enhancing critical care facilities in the state on the college’s 20th foundation day.

The centre is planned in a G+13 building, reflecting the government’s focus on modernising healthcare infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Saha, a former faculty member at TMC, credited the institution’s leadership for its steady progress and efficient management.

He stressed the importance of proper maintenance, suggesting that at least 10 per cent of departmental budgets be allocated for upkeep of medical infrastructure.



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Highlighting the role of evolving technologies, the CM encouraged doctors to continually upgrade their skills, particularly in areas influenced by Artificial Intelligence, to improve medical education and healthcare delivery.

He also reassured residents that Tripura is now equipped with the most modern healthcare facilities, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state.

On future expansions, Saha informed that the government is considering increasing medical seats at TMC from 400 to 450.

Reflecting on his association with the college, he recalled the governor’s recent praise for the institution’s infrastructure and management.