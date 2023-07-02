Condemning the former Left Front government for the state's destruction, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on July 2 appealed to everyone, including clubs, to combat the drug menace in the state.

During his address at a blood donation camp held at Yuva Samaj Club in Agartala, CM Dr. Saha noted significant changes in club culture in Tripura.

He stated, "Clubs are now engaging in various social works, practicing yoga, participating in sports, and more. Previously, the term 'club' was associated with negativity, which is no longer the case. Our government and PM Modi seek to bring about societal change."

Dr. Saha accused the Left Front government of destroying society and the youth.

“For the past 35 years, this society has been ravaged and plagued by drugs, with the youth being heavily involved. Escaping such a situation is extremely challenging, but our government is taking strict action against those engaged in such activities. Numerous individuals are currently being arrested. Clubs should collaborate with the police and government to combat this issue; otherwise, the next generation will face destruction. Agartala has never experienced such circumstances before. It is essential for everyone to join hands in eradicating the drug menace, as clubs play a crucial role in solving societal problems”, said Dr Saha.

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