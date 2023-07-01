Emphasizing the prioritization of the health sector in Tripura, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, on July 1, issued a stern warning against those who attack doctors, vowing to take strict action against such individuals.

Addressing the National Doctor's Day Celebration in 2023 at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Saha expressed deep concern over a recent incident where a doctor was brutally attacked.

"Recently, a brutal attack took place on a doctor. I received a late-night call from a doctor informing me about the incident. Without delay, I contacted the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Director General of Police (DGP). While the specific reason behind the attack is not crucial, our government will not tolerate such hooliganism against doctors. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack. Previously, such incidents were prevalent, but I can assure you that strict action will now be taken against the culprits”, Saha said.

He further said that doctors dedicate themselves to providing round-the-clock services, and the current government is actively visiting hospitals to identify any loopholes and work towards their improvement.

"Our state budget has allocated 10 per cent for the health department, and we are considering increasing this allocation. We will not compromise on healthcare. Doctors are instrumental in saving lives, and it is our duty to support them. Previously, there were no specific regulations regarding specialist doctors in the health service sector, but we have addressed this issue. Our focus is on serving the people and promoting the overall development of the healthcare sector. The responsibilities of doctors are significant”, stated CM.

Saha expressed that his government is actively working to alleviate the burden on doctors caused by patient load.

He also asked the doctors to give suggestions on how the government can develop the health system in the state further.

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