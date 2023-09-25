Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday urged everyone to remain humble and not consider themselves superior, emphasizing that such notions are temporary.



He also emphasized that people will remember a person based on work and contributions to society.

Dr Saha said this while addressing a program on the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the BJP state party headquarters in Agartala on Monday.

“Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya believed that progress is possible only with the resources that exist in nature, and progress will not come if we are divided. We must be united for progress. We should never suppress others to move forward; this is not possible. We have to progress together with others. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya said that we are all equal. We should read more about Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. We have to stand with each other, while CPIM has created a divide between labourers and owners,” said Dr Saha.



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He emphasized that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya always emphasized unity, not just equality.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about 'One Earth, One Family,' and it works. The entire world is now looking at India. We are truly proud to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. We all are following his guidance. Marxism, Communism—all have failed before Deendayal Upadhyaya and PM Modi. We believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' PM Modi has implemented development schemes for every section of the population. We remember Deendayal Upadhyaya because of his work. We must remain grounded and always speak well of people, never seeing oneself as supreme, which is temporary, but the work is important,” Dr Saha added.