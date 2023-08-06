Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha urged his party workers to embark on a resolute mission of strengthening the organization at the booth level and emphasized that this pivotal effort would pave the way for an effortless triumph in the upcoming political endeavors.

While addressing two organization meetings in Unakoti district the CM has stressed strengthening the organization from the booth level.

“We must secure victory in future elections by fortifying our organization at the booth level. Establishing strong bonds with the people and gaining their support is paramount. We can take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose leadership has been exemplary over the last nine years. However, simply visiting homes isn't enough; we must forge meaningful connections and earn people's trust to truly help the party”, he said.

The Chief Minister urged party workers not to play politics with the basic needs of the people.

“Our mission aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. We must refrain from politicizing issues such as water distribution, as water knows no color or religion. Our focus should be on creating powerful booths by diligently working from the grassroots level. I encourage my party karyakartas to maintain a diary, noting essential information about the people they visit, to ensure their concerns are never forgotten. Each one of us is a booth karyakarta, responsible for checking on water and electricity supply, as well as the well-being of individuals in the booth. By understanding and addressing the basic problems of the people, we can gain their unwavering support, ultimately benefiting our party”, he said.

Dr. Saha shared his personal experience, stating, "I, too, have served as a Booth Management Incharge, and I can attest to the significance of this role in connecting with the community effectively."





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