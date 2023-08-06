Incessant rain since August 6 morning battered Tripura leaving several areas in capital Agartala waterlogged.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tripura and its neighbouring states on August 6 and 7.

Normal life was hit as commuters struggled to travel through knee-deep water as the capital city experienced flood like situation.

While a yellow warning has been issued for other areas, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert in a number of districts.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has issued Orange alert for several areas including capital city Agartala.

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