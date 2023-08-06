Tripura: Heavy rain leads to water logging in Agartala, IMD issues Orange alert
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tripura and its neighbouring states on August 6 and 7.
Incessant rain since August 6 morning battered Tripura leaving several areas in capital Agartala waterlogged.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tripura and its neighbouring states on August 6 and 7.
Normal life was hit as commuters struggled to travel through knee-deep water as the capital city experienced flood like situation.
While a yellow warning has been issued for other areas, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert in a number of districts.
Meanwhile, the weather bureau has issued Orange alert for several areas including capital city Agartala.
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