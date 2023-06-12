In a bid to make the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda a grand success, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on June 12 chaired a preparatory meeting at the state party headquarters.

Sources from the party said that Nadda would arrive in Tripura on June 16 nights and on June 17 where he will address a rally at Santirbazar in South District.

“The visit aims to energize party workers and kick-start the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In order to make the visit of the BJP national president a grand success, today Chief Minister Dr. Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya chaired a meeting along with other senior leaders”, the sources added.

They also mentioned that the rally will focus on two main topics: the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine years in office and the upcoming Lok Sabha election. It is anticipated that during his visit, JP Nadda will also hold meetings with senior BJP leaders in the state to discuss plans and strengthen the organization for the upcoming election.

“We are expecting that the national president would chair a meeting with the BJP leaders on 16th night and there will be another meeting which will be held with the office bearers. In the meeting we are expecting that the Nadda would give some suggestions and make some plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha election”, said a BJP leader.

In today’s meeting, the party leadership has also discussed about the gathering and has set a target of around 40, 000.

“All India President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP NAdda is coming to the state to address a huge public meeting on June 17 on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. I participated in a preparatory meeting called today at the Pradesh office to make the arrival Nadda a success,” said Saha wrote on Facebook.

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