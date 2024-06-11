In a heartfelt meeting, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday met Chand Mallick extending warm congratulations for securing the first position in the NEET-UG examination from the state.

Dr. Saha also expressed his admiration for Chand Mallick's outstanding academic prowess and highlighted the significance of his accomplishment in inspiring fellow students across the state.

On Facebook, Dr. Saha wrote, “Congratulated Shri Chand Mallick at my official residence today. He is a meritorious student of the state who secured the first position in the recently concluded NEET-UG examination results. His success will set an example for the students of the state.”

Dr. Saha also conveyed his best wishes to Chand Mallick for his future endeavours and encouraged him to continue pursuing his academic aspirations with the same determination and zeal.



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