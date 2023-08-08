Declaring zero-tolerance against ‘Mafia’, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday directed the police to work in a move to erase the word Mafia word from the state.

Chief Minister on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on ‘Law and Order’ with Tripura Police Officials, District SPs, and other ranks at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala.

“Our main aim of the meeting was to address the issue of the drug menace in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have emphasized zero tolerance against drugs, and we are determined to work towards a drug-free Tripura. On this matter, I have held a meeting with all the Tripura Police officials. I have collected all the details from them. Starting from Officer-in Charges to senior police officials are very serious about this matter. We have zero tolerance for drugs and the people engaged with it. I have given some instruction in a new way and some technical parts were also discussed”, said Dr Saha.

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The Chief Minister also said that Rohingya are using Tripura as a corridor to reach other states.

"We had a detailed discussion on why and how Rohingya are entering Tripura. During my visit to Unakoti District, I observed that the barbed wire fencing was destroyed due to river erosion caused by floods, and I also spoke to the villagers. These gaps are being exploited not only for illegal immigration but also for cattle smuggling. We have discussed these matters and emphasized the need for better communication with BSF and the Police," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also directed all the OCs to be pro-people and said Tripura Police is maintaining the law and order properly.

“I feel proud that policing system in our Tripura is really good and the crime rate has drastically declined as well as Law and Order situation has also improved significantly”, he said.

The Chief Minister has also said that government has zero tolerance against the “mafia’.

“Mafia word should be erased from Tripura. No mafia can stay in Tripura. Those who are involved in various anti-social activities including extortion, syndicates should be identified and immediate action should be taken against them. Police will take action against such illegal activities with a zero-tolerance policy. In this case, there will be no interference in police work”, the Chief Minister added.