The Tripura Government would soon set up offices of four central security and law enforcement agencies including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Authority (NIA), and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While addressing a meeting over law and order review meeting at Pragna Bhawan, Director General of Police, Tripura, Amitabh Ranjan said that a special drive against drugs is being taken seriously and very positive results are being seen.

“Road traffic accident has also emerged as an important public safety issue. Large numbers of death are also happening in the state. While we are making to control it, we also have started a special drive which we will now take forward under Chief Minister's guidance and instructions to ensure much better compliance and decreased in the death rate”, said DGP Ranjan.



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The top cop further said that under the ‘Nesha Mukta Tripura’ Abhiyan, Tripura Police have taken up several raids as in the recent time large numbers of seizures have been made.

“In last six months, over Rs 50 crores items of narcotics have been recovered. We are shortly opening offices of NCB, CBI, National Investigation Authority as well as the Enforcement Directorate and I look forward to coordination with all these agencies to take all these challenges so that a coordinated multidisciplinary different agency approach can be taken to look at solving some of this crimes and syndicate groups”, the DGP added.