Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Monday inspected a plot of land near Hapania in the outskirts of Agartala city for the construction of Unity Mall, which is set to begin soon.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) K.S. Sethi, Secretary P.K. Chakraborty, CEO of Agartala Smart City Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, and Director of Industries and Commerce Viswashree B., CM Dr. Saha personally assessed the site near Hapania.

Following the inspection, CM Prof. Dr. Saha announced that the construction of Unity Mall would commence soon.

“Similar to the lighthouse project, Unity Mall will be established across the entire country. We have also allocated funds in our budget to set up a Unity Mall in our state. Initially, we considered the old Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) stand located in Battala, but the space was insufficient. However, after visiting this site, we found that it spans approximately 4 acres," said Dr. Saha.

He further explained that the primary objective of Unity Mall is to showcase products from the district as well as other states.

“We aim to foster unity among all the states through this project. Additionally, Bangladesh has expressed its interest in participating, and we will reserve space for them as well. The location will also be good for communication purposes and provide ample parking space. After inspecting the site, we have determined that it is suitable for this purpose. As per PM Modi's directive, the Unity Mall is expected to be inaugurated nationwide by January 26, 2025. Work will commence soon," added CM Saha.

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