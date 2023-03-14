Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on March 14 lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for the BJP's victory in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for their efforts which they put in to bring out the best for the people,'' Saha said while speaking during a rally in Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.

He further said that people know that PM Modi and this government will continue to bring development to the state.

In the recently concluded Assembly election, the Saffron party won 32 seats out of 60 with a vote share of around 39 per cent. On the other hand, Tipra Motha came out as the second largest party securing 13 seats.

It is worth mentioning that Saha was made the Chief Minister of the state in 2022 replacing Biplab Deb, just a few months before the election. He joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting the Congress.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

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