Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on June 12 left for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Dr Saha said that he will attend the meeting of Ministers of Disaster Management which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The Home Minister has convened a meeting with all the ministers of the Disaster Management department. Since I also hold the position of Minister of Disaster Management for Tripura, I will be leaving for Delhi today to attend the meeting," said Saha added.

Regarding the visit of BJP National President JP Nadda, the Chief Minister mentioned, "Initially, we were informed that he would arrive on June 18, but now his arrival has been rescheduled to June 16. On June 17, he will address a gathering and also hold a meeting."

Saha also revealed that he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

"A specific time has been set for my meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and tomorrow I will have the opportunity to meet him in Delhi," he added.

Though he didn’t reveal on what matter he will hold talks with PM Modi if sources close to CM Saha are to be believed that CM intends to address various issues pertaining to the state during their meeting.

"It is anticipated that the Chief Minister will discuss several matters, including the current state of affairs in Tripura, with the Prime Minister. The meeting will serve as an opportunity for the Chief Minister to provide an update on ongoing development projects in the state," the sources revealed.

The sources further said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be among the topics of discussion during the meeting between Chief Minister Dr. Saha and PM Modi.

“Some matters of the upcoming Lok Sabha election would be discussed during the meeting of CM Dr Saha and PM Modi. And some demands may raise by Chief Minister for the benefit of the state”, they added.

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