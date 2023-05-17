Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha assured and extended help to four distressed families facing severe financial crises for medical treatment.

The only earning son of Prathibha Rani Pal, a resident of South Phulbari, Churaibari under North Tripura district, was seriously injured in a road accident and is undergoing treatment at GB Hospital.

Prathibha Rani Pal, who had lost her husband, could not afford her son's medical expenses as there was no alternative source of income. She today met Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha at the Chief Minister's official residence in the 'Mukhya Mantri Samipeshu' program and raised the issue.

After hearing about this problem, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officer to take necessary action.

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Chief Minister In the 'Mukhya Mantri Samipeshu' program organized at the government residence, the people of different parts of the state have discussed their various problems. The Chief Minister listens to their problems, shortages, and grievances and directs the officials concerned to take necessary initiatives to solve the various problems.

Later, the CM met Khowai resident Meera Jamatia. Her 2-year-old daughter has been suffering from soft tissue swelling in her legs since birth. As a result, the daughter cannot stand. Jamatia took her daughter abroad several times for treatment. After the next 2 months, she will have to be taken abroad again for treatment. In this situation, Jamatia, who works as a staff nurse, is struggling to meet her daughter's medical expenses with a meagre salary. In this situation, when he brought up his problem to the Chief Minister, the Chief Minister assured her of help. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take necessary action in this regard.

Moreover, Dhaleswar resident Gautam Debnath met the Chief Minister today. He is an auto driver by profession. His wife has been suffering from cancer for a long time. Gautam Debnath is struggling to support his wife's medical expenses with his meagre income. As soon as he mentioned this problem to the Chief Minister, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officer to take necessary measures.

He also met a sacked teacher Sukhendu Debnath and his family. Debnath was suffering from cancer for the last three years. Due to lack of money, he is not able to treat her properly and also to pay for the education of his daughter who is studying in class 10th. In this situation, he met the Chief Minister today and highlighted his problems. Chief Minister Dr Saha heard about this problem and immediately ordered the concerned officials to take the necessary steps.

This is how Chief Minister Dr Saha today tried to solve the problems of people coming from different parts of the state. Most of them approached the Chief Minister seeking help for better treatment. Chief minister's secretary Dr Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Education Department Secretary Sharadindu Chowdhury, West Tripura District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan and Tripura Health Service Medical Officer Dr Dibyendu Bikas Das were present.

