Following the recent conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections and in anticipation of the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha chaired a significant meeting.

The meeting was held at the state office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Krishnanagar, Agartala.

Sources told India Today NE that this crucial meeting was organized to review the outcomes of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and to strategize for the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections held across the country, BJP secured a landslide victory in the two seats in Tripura.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister, along with BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya and State General Secretary (Organization) for Assam and Tripura, Ravindra Raju, chaired the meeting, which was attended by MLAs.



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“In the meeting, results of the Lok Sabha elections were reviewed. Additionally, important discussions were held in preparation for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections. The Chief Minister emphasized increasing the organizational strength of the party and establishing closer contact with the people at the grassroots level,” sources reported.

The sources also mentioned that the strategy for the upcoming panchayat elections was discussed in detail.

“Party functionaries were instructed to be more diligent in delivering the development projects of both the central and state governments to people from all sections of society. Furthermore, the party's upcoming program was also discussed in detail,” said a party leader.

State General Secretary Amit Rakshit, Bipin Debbarma, and various MLAs were also present at the meeting.