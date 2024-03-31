Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha slammed the CPIM and Congress for their misrule in Tripura, which pushed the state towards destruction, and emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for the state's development.



Dr. Saha said this while attending 'Manthan', an interaction program with eminent individuals, at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala today.



With the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in view, the CM also requested attendees to convey PM Modi's message to everyone.



“We never thought we would live in such a peaceful environment. Tranquility was necessary in Tripura. People couldn't accept the philosophy of CPIM and Congress. In the early '70s, we witnessed violence in Tripura. We saw how they destroyed this society, and now they've lost their ground. Congress and CPIM have now joined in an alliance and become enemies of society. They've made a historic mistake. CPIM ruled the state for over 25 years, and Congress ruled for five years. What did they do? They simply destroyed the state,” said Dr. Saha.



He mentioned that people wanted Congress as a substitute in Tripura, but they did nothing for the welfare of people.



“However, since 2014, people and the country have witnessed real development. A time will come when research will be conducted on the pre and post-2014 era. PM Modi always thinks about people and introduces new schemes for their benefit. CPIM always practiced divide and rule in every sector of Tripura. In 2023, many people said that CPIM and Congress would come back, but where are they now? We've seen how scams used to take place during the UPA government. Now, different communities are living together peacefully,” he added.

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