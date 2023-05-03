Announcing zero tolerance against drugs and anti-social activities, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha on May 3, asked the people of the state to launch a movement against drug dealers and miscreants, who create a nuisance in society, by identifying them.

Addressing ‘Nasa Mukt Tripura and Blood donation Camp’ organized by Tripura NSS cell at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Chief Minister Dr. Saha said a section of people from the international level are trying to destroy the youths in the state using drugs.

“A section of people from the International level are working to destroy the youth in the state. In the 70’s this trend started. Just to weaken the country this planning started in the ’70s and now the peak level is going on. It’s very sad to see. Because of the drug users numbers of HIV AIDS, and hepatitis cases are also increasing”, Saha added.

Urging people to launch a movement against the drug peddlers, and miscreants, Chief Minister Dr Saha said, “We have to identify the culprits who are creating a nuisance in the society. In schools and colleges, we have to identify such persons who are selling drugs, creating a nuisance. But we always observe that people out of fear don’t mention their names as they are nuisance creators. If we stay united no one can harm us. There was a time when we were scared of them. We have to launch a movement against the persons involved in creating a nuisance and selling drugs. We have to identify them”.

He asked Tripura Police to take stringent action against the drug kingpin by finding them.

Saha further lauded the role of NSS volunteers for their commendable role during natural disasters and also appealed to them to spread awareness of how drugs are destroying society in a move to save the youth.

“During any disaster situation, the NSS unit extends its helping hand to solve the problem of common masses. We have to work physically as well as mentally. Donating blood is a great gift than anything. Blood donation is exceptional. It saves a human being. The importance of blood is very important. But it is very unfortunate to see that some people are taking drugs through blood. NSS units have to take a big role in preventing the use of drugs. After my appeal to donate blood, people from every nook of the corner have come out for a voluntary blood donation camp. I want to appeal to the NSS volunteer to spread awareness of how drugs destroying society to save the people”, he added.

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