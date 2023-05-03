Tripura Police have arrested one person and seized Cannabis worth Rs 90 lakh from Mungiakami under the Teliamura Sub-division of Khowai district.

Speaking with reporters, Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer Prasun Kanti Tripura said that based on a tip-off they have set up a naka point and detained a container truck on Tuesday late night.

"In Mungiakami we have detained a container truck based on a tip-off. When we searched the vehicle we found 49 packets around 448 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 90 lakh", he said.

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He also said that they have arrested the driver and during preliminary interrogation, the driver claimed that he took the consignment of cannabis from Sidhai Mohanpur under West Tripura District to smuggle it into Bihar.

"We have registered a specific case against him and started investigating the matter", the SDPO said.