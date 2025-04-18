Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss development works in the state and to seek more support from the Centre for its further progress.

Dr. Saha first met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed key development initiatives of the state government.

Sharing the information on X, Dr. Saha wrote, “Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Discussed key development initiatives of our state government and sought his valuable guidance and support from the Centre for further progress.”



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Later, Dr. Saha, who also holds the health portfolio in the state, met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi. He apprised the Union Minister of key issues concerning the state's health sector and sought the Centre’s support to enhance health infrastructure.

“Today, I had a courtesy call on the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and All India President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, in Delhi. During the meeting, I briefed the Health Minister on various issues related to the development of the health system, including the improvement of super speciality services in various departments in the state, and requested necessary assistance,” wrote Dr. Saha.

About the meeting with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), Dr. Saha wrote, “Privileged to receive valuable guidance from BJP GS (O) B L Santosh in New Delhi. His insights & expertise will empower & strengthen our organisational framework.”