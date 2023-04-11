Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on April 11 met Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Hiroshi and had a detailed discussion on improving the connectivity of North Eastern states with South Asian countries

Japanese Ambassador to India Suzuki Hiroshi who was in the state for a conclave had a courtesy call on Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha at the Chief Minister's Office at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister felicitated the Ambassador by garlanding him with traditional Risa.

As per a source, discussions between the Chief Minister and the Ambassador of Japan included improving the connectivity of North Eastern states with South Asian countries, the state's JICA project, industrial potential, bamboo industry, state's agar industry, rubber industry, Tripura's health system, education system, tourism, human resource development, etc.

During the meeting with the CM, the Ambassador of Japan highlighted various development programs based on good relations between the Government of Japan and India.

The Chief Minister also said that India has always had a close relationship with Japan, adding, ''The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keenly interested in strengthening this relationship through mutual cooperation''.

The Japanese Ambassador presented Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha with a picture painted by a Japanese painter as a memento.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary of the Information and Culture Department. PK Chakraborty and others were present.

Also read: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh appointed as the chief justice of Tripura