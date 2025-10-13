Tripura CM meets Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss raising EAP ceiling

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss the need for enhancing the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the state.

In a post on X, Dr. Saha wrote, “Met Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed the need for enhancing the ceiling limit of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), since a number of crucial projects under Urban Development, Tourism, and the Agartala Municipal Corporation are awaiting progress due to the present ceiling restriction.”



Also Read: CPI(M) slams Tripura govt for denying permission to hold ‘Martyrs’ Day’ at Birchandra Manu

According to the Chief Minister, the meeting focused on the importance of accelerating key infrastructure and development projects in Tripura that have been constrained by the existing EAP limits. Raising the ceiling is expected to enable faster implementation of initiatives related to urban development, tourism, and municipal infrastructure in Agartala and other parts of the state.

In addition to his meeting with the Finance Minister, Dr. Saha also called on BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister’s meetings reflect the Tripura government’s continued efforts to secure enhanced financial and administrative support from the Centre for the state’s development priorities.