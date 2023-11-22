Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha met Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda on Wednesday to discuss the welfare and overall development of indigenous people in the state.

Sources close to Tripura CM said that during the meeting at New Delhi, both ministers had an inclusive discussion on indigenous people's development, where Dr. Saha emphasized the Tripura government's commitment to their well-being, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation with the Union Tribal Welfare Ministry.

“In the meeting, Dr Saha urged the Union Minister to construct 15 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in blocks that meet the criteria fully or partially and in Bru Migrant settled locations, with a focus on enhancing the quality of education”, said the source.



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He proposed a budget of Rs 720 crore for the construction of these 15 EMRS.

Additionally, Dr Saha has requested the upgradation of Bhuratali Residential School to EMRS.

In the context of education and sports infrastructure, Dr Saha also sought approval from Union Minister Munda for Rs.22.75 Cr. to construct four synthetic football turfs (Astroturf) in the TTAADC area.