Tripura opposition leader Animesh Debbarma said his party, the Tipra Motha, will vehemently oppose any move to delist tribals from Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Debbarma's remark comes in the wake of the proposed 'delisting rally' by the Janajati Suraksha Manch, a wing of RSS-affiliated Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, demanding the withdrawal of ST status of tribals who converted to Christianity.

The Manch's rally is scheduled to be held at Swami Vivekananda ground here on Christmas, December 25.



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"I heard the organisation has sought permission from the state government to organise a rally demanding withdrawal of ST status of tribal people who converted to Christianity. I hope the government does not give its nod," he told a press conference.

Asserting that reservation was not implemented on the basis of religion or colour, Debbarma said the Tipra Motha would oppose the rally and launch a massive campaign across the state.

"This is an attempt to engineer division among people on the basis of religion. As long India remains secular, no one can withdraw ST status from people who converted to Christianity," he said.