In a bid to explore the investment opportunities in Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Saturday held a meeting with the Reliance Jio team.

On Facebook, Dr Saha said that during his earlier meetings with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries at Mumbai and Advantage Assam 2.0 at Guwahati, he had requested him to support vision for Viksit Tripura.

“Following his guidance, a team of officials led by the Business Head, North Eastern Zone, Reliance Jio, visited Tripura to explore investment opportunities in key sectors like IT and IT-enabled services, Data Centres, Natural Gas exploration and fertiliser production, Petroleum, Ethanol Production from Bamboo, Rubber wood furniture, Agro-Food processing and Tourism. Their enthusiasm for IT sector in particular, is very exciting! Looking forward to collaboration with Reliance Group of Industries for transforming Tripura's future together”, he said.



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Earlier, Dr Saha said that many investors have already shown interest and signed MoUs with Tripura.

“I have spoken with Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and the Chairman of the Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran. They have assured us that they will invest in Tripura, which will be a great step forward,” he added.