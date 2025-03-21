The Tripura police launched an operation on March 21 evening, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including a drug kingpin from Assam.

They also seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.5 crore from Agartala.

Speaking on the matter, West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said that the operation was launched following secret information. Later, a special team was formed, which conducted a raid at Hotel Woodland Park, where a narcotics transaction was underway.

“We conducted a raid and arrested a drug kingpin identified as Sahidul Hossen Taluka from Silchar, Assam, along with Nayan Mani Namasudra and Biswajit Biswas from Tripura. We seized 11 packets containing 1,10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.5 crore,” he added.



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