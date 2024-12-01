Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday, December 1 criticized the Bangladesh interim government for the atrocities against minority Hindus in the country and said that Bangladesh cannot sustain without India.



While addressing the issue, Dr. Saha questioned the functioning of the Bangladesh government.

“The Hindu minorities are subjected to atrocities, which should not be happening. How can they arrest Chinmoy Das Prabhu Ji? This is unacceptable. Our Indian government is addressing the matter. The current situation in Bangladesh requires caution. We must avoid falling for fake news and verify all information. We never expected such conditions in Bangladesh.

Dr. Saha also urged the Bangladesh interim government to ensure the safety of minority Hindus and restore normalcy.

"We provide many things to Bangladesh, including electricity and other essentials. Even goods come from Bangladesh. However, such actions have created an imbalance. Train services between Agartala and Bangladesh, Maitri Setu, and other projects have been disrupted. Without India, Bangladesh cannot sustain—this I can guarantee. Our leaders are closely monitoring the situation. Using muscle power to suppress minority Hindus is unacceptable,” he added.

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