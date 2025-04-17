Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today criticised the opposition CPIM and Congress for misleading the public and creating confusion over the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

He said that the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has been passed with the aim of addressing allegations of misuse of Waqf properties by a section of leaders, misuse of Section 40, land grabbing, and other corruption allegations.

“The loopholes of the Waqf Act 1995 severely affected the poor Muslims among the backwards groups,” said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha said this while addressing the Janajagaran Abhiyan organised at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, to raise awareness among the Muslim community about the amended law.

“Many people have no clue about the Waqf, but when the bill came, we read it and understood it. Congress and CPIM are trying to create confusion among the public. Whenever you do good work, they protest and create confusion. They did the same during the removal of Triple Talaq by PM Modi. PM Modi always works for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. I want to assure the minority Muslim people that whatever PM Modi is doing, it is for the welfare of everyone,” said Dr. Saha.



Also Read: Tripura police arrest accused in sexual harassment case within 12 hours of filing FIR

Dr. Saha said that the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru established the Waqf Board in 1954, and in 1995, a law was enacted for the Waqf Board.

“In 2013, some powers were given to the Waqf Board, which created issues by occupying land illegally. A section of so-called leaders were doing this for their vested interests, and crores of rupees came to them. Despite having such huge assets, there were no social works or development works. In the properties of the Waqf, there was a lack of transparency, and to bring transparency, this bill was introduced. There are a large number of prolonged litigations, including encroachment,” he said.

Some people are trying to create unrest over these issues. But we have been telling everyone that we will not compromise. I have asked the police to take strict action against persons who try to create unrest using Waqf.

In some places, such incidents have already happened. This bill is necessary, and I want to thank PM Modi on behalf of Tripura. This Waqf bill also seeks to improve the economic and social status of Muslim women, digitize Waqf records to curb corruption, establish legal support centers for family disputes and inheritance rights, and strengthen cultural preservation and interfaith dialogue. There was no transparency, and we are working to bring transparency into it,” he added.