Former chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma today appealed to everyone that in the hunger strike starting from February 28, there will be no political flags, and all participants will come as indigenous people, not as political leaders.

Addressing reporters, Pradyot mentioned that he urgently had to travel to Delhi for a meeting with the Government of India, seeking assurance from the central government.

“If they assure us, then we don't have any problem, but we want it in black and white," he stated.



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He further emphasized the need for indigenous people to come forward for the sake of the next generation of the state.

"I am not speaking for my party; I am speaking to secure the future generations. Verbal assurances will not suffice. We have been waiting for the last year, and we demand a clear, written commitment. During the hunger strike starting on February 28, no Tipra Motha flags or any political party flags should be present. We only want unity among indigenous people. Everyone must join us, devoid of political affiliations. This fight is for the indigenous people, not for a specific party. The struggle will persist until justice is achieved," he added.