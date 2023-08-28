Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on August 28 slammed CPIM for spreading hatred during their rule in the state.

Dr Saha said this while addressing a program at poll-bound Boxanagar Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala district where over 200 voters joined the BJP leaving CPIM and other political parties.

“There will be no benefit of supporting other political parties besides the BJP. We respect all religions. The CPIM has ruled the state for over 30 years and has spread hatred everywhere. CPIM is a party known for murder, rape, violence, and deception. And now they have teamed up with Congress. We thought one day Congress would defeat CPIM, but they failed because they sold themselves. Because of Congress, CPIM ruled the state for a long time. I have always appealed to people not to believe these dramatists, which people have also come to realize," he said.

Dr. Saha further stated that the BJP always believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", while CPIM has consistently played politics of divide and rule.

“CPIM has consistently engaged in politics of divide and politics. We have always maintained strong bonds with the people and gained their support as well. The schemes announced by PM Modi are intended for the common people, ranging from Jana Arogya Yojana to Kishan Sanman Nidhi. Just as PM Modi is working for every section of the people, our state government is also working along the same lines. Our priority is always the people. While there was a time of insurgency, now there is peace prevailing. Nobody wants disturbance, but in places where CPIM ruled, disturbance and hatred are prevalent. There is no peace in West Bengal, Kerala. They have never truly embraced democracy and have consistently suppressed the people. They treated people as a vote bank. They never prioritized development, but our government has always worked for the development of every section of the population," added the Chief Minister.

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