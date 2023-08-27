Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 27 said that ensuring accessible and improved healthcare for all is one of the primary goals of the present government, and the government is working tirelessly towards achieving this objective.

Saha said this during a program organized to celebrate the 18th Foundation Day of Tripura Medical College and Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital.

The college's foundation day was celebrated in the newly constructed Vivekananda Auditorium and the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly built auditorium on the same day.

"The government has accorded the highest priority to the advancement of healthcare services in the state. Ongoing efforts to expand medical services persist. The inclination towards seeking treatment outside the state has significantly decreased as the state has developed advanced medical infrastructure," Saha added.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister also highlighted that the state government has undertaken several initiatives for the development of BRAM Teaching Hospital and Tripura Medical College.

“These initiatives encompassed the installation of oxygen plants and procurement of vital medical equipment for hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic”, he avowed.

Addressing the students, Saha emphasized the immense learning potential within the institution. He also stressed the importance of fostering a positive relationship between the faculty and students of the college.

"Students should be well-versed in the history of this medical college and acknowledge the educators who have played a significant role in its development. The establishment of Agartala Government Dental College in the state is a testament to the government's diligent efforts," he said.

Among the dignitaries present were Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Principal of Tripura Medical College Arindam Datta, and other officials.

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