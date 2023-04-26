Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on April 26 emphasized building an international standard Ayurveda and Yoga school in the state to tap the trade potential with South East Asia.

Saha said this while participating in a discussion on 'One Earth-One Health: Advantage Healthcare India 2023' at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today.

“Tripura will become the gateway to South East Asia once the connectivity through Sabroom Maitri Setu becomes operational. This will create commercial opportunities in the state. The hill valleys of Tripura are full of medicinal plants. We are contemplating to setting up an Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit in Tripura by utilizing this resource”, Saha added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said, following our philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we are always working for the welfare of the whole world.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also presented to the world the principle of "One Earth-One Health" i.e. the principle of working for the good health of all life including the animal world. This principle will help in disease prevention, air compression, and improvement in food security and saving lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the program virtually and addressed the event”, he said.

He further said that Tripura is working on a dynamic and progressive policy in health services.

“Many patients from neighboring Bangladesh come to Tripura for treatment. If world-class medical infrastructure is developed in the state then the people of Bangladesh will also benefit from it. They can avail of medical services at low cost. In this case, there is ample opportunity to coordinate modern medical methods with AYUSH. This service is in great demand among the citizens of Bangladesh. So a border multi-specialty hospital can be built in Tripura”, he added.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandbia, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, NITI Aayog Member Dr. VK Pal, and Apollo Hospitals Group Joint, among others, were present on the occasion.

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