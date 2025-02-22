Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that the present state government has prioritized strengthening the tax system in the state.

“The current government has prioritized strengthening the tax system in the state. To prevent tax evasion, people need to be made more aware. The state budget depends on revenue income, so great importance has been given to increasing the state's own revenue. The state budget will be presented in the assembly next month,” said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while participating in the GST Jaagrookta Abhiyan at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala, today.

At the event, Dr. Saha stated that last year, a budget of approximately Rs 27,800 crore was presented in the assembly, out of which the revenue income was Rs 3,700 crore.

“We also have to repay Rs 13,000 crore debt taken by the previous government. After paying salaries, loan repayments, and pensions, only about Rs 10,000 crore remains out of Rs 27,800 crore. Our own income, which comes from revenue or other sectors, is Rs 3,700 crore. Out of this, 25% has to be allocated to the TTAADC. Additionally, 10% is allocated to urban and local bodies. Last year, we also provided 39% of the funds received from various central government ministries to the TTAADC. The budget is prepared by integrating funds from both central and state sources,” he said.



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Dr. Saha highlighted that the state's own revenue has significantly increased compared to previous years.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions a Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

“The goal of Viksit Bharat can be achieved only if all states develop. If the revenue sector grows, it will be possible to drive the state further toward development. Our budget will be presented in the assembly next month and will be based on revenue income. People are an integral part of our government. Those who are reluctant to pay GST should also participate in such awareness programs. We know that GST was first introduced in France and later adopted by various countries. After careful consideration, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the GST system in India in 2017. This system has been especially beneficial for businesses and related sectors. I believe GST is a revolutionary tax reform in India,” he stated.

The Chief Minister further informed that the total GST collection from 2017-18 to 2023-24 stands at Rs 510.70 crore.

“The IGST collection has crossed Rs 1,000 crore. This has been possible due to our policies, efficient administration, and technological advancements. In the financial year 2018-19, Rs 27.75 crore was collected from cess. In 2023-24, thisn amount has increased to approximately Rs 374.52 crore. Tripura introduced Electricity Duty in October 2019, which has significantly boosted revenue. Special emphasis has been placed on works contracts, brick kilns, rubber, and real estate sectors. The primary goal is to simplify the tax system and prevent tax evasion. To achieve this, the GST Analytical and Intelligent Network and AIO technology have been implemented to detect fraud. Additionally, active surveillance has been introduced, including fraud detection through the Tax Intelligence Unit. Various posts have also been created to further strengthen the tax system,” he added.