A police complaint filed against YouTuber UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal for filming inside the Ujjayanta Palace Museum

The Youth Tipran Federation (YTF) on Saturday filed a case with the West Agartala Police Station against popular YouTuber "UK07 Rider" Anurag Dobhal for allegedly violating rules prohibiting the recording of videos and taking pictures inside the Ujjayanta Palace Museum in Agartala as per the protocols governing Ancient Monuments and Historical Places adopted by the Tripura Government.

The Youth Tipra Federation is the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party.

The case was filed soon after the party's founder, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, called for an FIR to investigate how Anurag Dobhal was allowed to film inside the Ujjayanta Palace Museum and, if permission was granted, who authorized it.



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In its complaint, YTF stated that videos uploaded on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube over the past 3–4 days have raised concerns among the people of Tripura. The footage, allegedly recorded inside the Ujjayanta Palace Museum by the YouTuber, has caused widespread surprise and concern.

"Whether with or without permission from the authorities, as per our knowledge, recording videos and taking pictures inside the Ujjayanta Palace Museum—controlled and managed by the Higher Education Department, Government of Tripura—is strictly prohibited. The museum is a protected site under the rules framed by the Tripura Government regarding Ancient Historical Monuments. Ujjayanta Palace is one of the pride landmarks of Northeast India," the complaint read.

The YTF has urged authorities to take strict legal action against the YouTuber as well as any officials responsible for permitting the violation, ensuring that necessary measures are taken at the earliest.