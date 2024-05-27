In view of the report of selling an infant in Dhalai District, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said that the government is aware of such matter and is working to prevent such incidents in the future.

He told reporters that as soon as he received the information, he instructed the Dhalai District Magistrate to take immediate action. Consequently, the administration rescued the child and returned them to their parents.

“The selling of children was common during the Left Front regime. Now, suddenly it happened in a district like Dhalai, where the government provides 10 per cent extra funds for development and welfare. Such an incident was not supposed to take place. There are some social problems. Whenever we receive such information, the administration immediately addresses it and tries to prevent it from happening in the future. They (the opposition) try to create an issue, but they can't because we are vigilant. Problems might be there. I asked the Chief Secretary for a detailed report, and he provided me with all the information, including financial assistance to the family. We must create more social awareness to prevent such incidents in the coming days,” he said.



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Sources said Marmari Tripura, who gave birth to her sixth child, reportedly gave the child to a family based in Agartala because she had no money to nurture the child.

The family also gave her Rs 5000 for treatment and other medical expenses.

However, once the information spread, the administration rescued the child and returned them to Tripura.