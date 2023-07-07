Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on July 7 termed the 2023-24 Budget as inclusive and future-oriented, highlighting its benefits for all sections of society.

During a press conference addressing the budget, CM Dr Saha revealed that the total budget for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 27,654.40 crore, with a capital expenditure allocation of Rs 5,358.70 crore.

“An allocation of Rs 4,934 crore was made for the education sector, Rs 1,307 crore for the road sector, Rs 1,725 crore for the health sector, and Rs 973 crore for agriculture in the 2023-24 budget. The state has witnessed significant growth in the economic sector. In the previous financial year, 2022-23, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew by 8.80 per cent, surpassing the national GSDP. For the current financial year, 2023-24, we anticipate a further 8 per cent growth in the state's economy, while the national economy is projected to grow by 6 per cent. The budget presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy is inclusive and forward-looking. It caters to every section of society, including women, students, youths, and individuals from the third gender. Additionally, the budget aims to benefit marginalized communities such as Janajati, Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and people from all walks of life”, said CM.



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Providing specific details, the Chief Minister stated that Rs 59 crore has been allocated to the Mukhyamantri JanaArogya Yojana, Rs 10 crore for the Mukhyamatri Integrated Crop Management Program, and Rs 8 crore for the Mukhyamatri Krira Unnoyon Prakolpo. Moreover, a budgetary allocation of Rs 30 crore has been made for Mukhyamantri Janajati Prokolpo, and Rs 50 crore for skill development.

“This budget introduces more than 13 new schemes. To enhance the standard of living for the people, we will establish the 'Directorate of Good Government.' The budget emphasizes capital expenditure to stimulate investment in various sectors. I am confident that this budget will contribute to the sustained development and prosperity of the state, enabling us to achieve our vision of 'Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura”, said CM.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the behaviour of opposition political parties inside the house, highlighting that their protests were distressing. Such actions are unlikely to be viewed positively by the public.