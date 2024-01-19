Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha who is in Shillong to attend 71st Plenary of North Eastern Council, has made made six request including easing barriers for trade with Bangladesh, upgrading Tripura Medical College into AIIMS like institute and setting up Medical College in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

CM Saha who left Tripura on Thursday for Shillong, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their special attention to development of Tripura.

“Addressed the 71st Plenary of @NEC_GoI at Shillong. I thanked Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for their special attention to development of Tripura,” wrote CM Saha on X.

He further highlighted the demands and informed, “In my speech, I also requested for increase in allocation of NEC funds, upgrading TMC into AIIMS like institute, setting up Medical College in TTAADC area, Increase in Natural Gas allocation for industrial purpose, Early operationalisation of Agartala-Cox Baazar International flight, Easing ceiling on borrowing under Externally Aided Projects and Easing barriers for trade with Bangladesh etc”.