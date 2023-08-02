The Former Chairman of Tipra Motha and Royal Scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, made a claim on August 2 that a certain section of people is hatching a conspiracy to prevent Tipra Motha and Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT) from holding talks with the Government of India for the welfare and betterment of the indigenous community.

In a voice message, Pradyot urged the indigenous people of Tripura to remain patient as discussions with the Government of India are in the final stages, and in the next two months, there may be significant developments for the Tiprasa community.

"During our meeting with MHA in Delhi, we presented our demand for Greater Tipraland. Now, it is up to Delhi to respond with their thoughts on our demands. However, there are many people who do not want Tipra Motha and IPFT to engage in talks with the Government of India for the betterment of the Tiprasa community. Their personal agenda is to play politics and seek power, but our focus is on asserting our rights," said Pradyot.



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Pradyot expressed his commitment to provide something to the Tiprasa people within the next two months without engaging in politics. He emphasized the importance of unity among the Tiprasa community and urged them to put aside political differences and unite under the common goal of demanding Greater Tipraland or Tipraland. He believes that such unity will force the central government to take their demands seriously.

However, Pradyot cautioned against infighting and frequent party-switching for personal gain, as it could lead to the community being deprived of its rightful benefits. He believed that some individuals would attempt to exploit their emotions and hinder progress.

"The ongoing discussions with the Government of India are in their final stages, and we may achieve significant progress for the Tiprasa community in the next two months. Let us be patient and refrain from engaging in politics at this crucial time. Instead, let us unite and speak with one voice to assert that this state and kingdom belong to us," added Pradyot.