In the wake of heavy rainfall causing significant damage to national highways across Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha on Friday spoke with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking immediate intervention for swift repairs and early completion of ongoing construction works.

Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office said parts of the national highways have suffered damage due to continuous rainfall over the last two days, especially affecting public mobility.

“Construction is ongoing at several stretches, and the rains have worsened conditions, creating hardships for commuters,” the official said.



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The CM conveyed these concerns to Union Minister Gadkari over a phone call and emphasized the urgency of restoring road connectivity, particularly in vulnerable districts like Khowai, where a portion of the highway was severely impacted.

In response, Gadkari assured prompt action, promising necessary steps would be taken to address the situation and resume smooth vehicular movement.

The state government is also monitoring other rain-affected regions and coordinating with central agencies to prevent further disruption.