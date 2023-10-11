Ahead of Durga Puja, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday directed the Police to take strict actions against individuals found forcefully collecting puja subscriptions by stopping vehicles on the road in the state.



Dr Saha said this while inaugurating the 'Fish Transhipment Yard' located in Nagicherra, on the outskirts of Agartala city.



“I feel very bad when I see people collecting puja subscriptions by forcibly stopping vehicles on the road. This activity is completely illegal. It's disheartening to see people using the pretext of puja to collect money. What kind of culture is this? We witnessed such practices during the previous government. I've informed the police that our government will not tolerate such actions and directed them to take strict measures. This has become a bad habit,” said Dr. Saha.



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The 'Fish Transhipment Yard' was constructed at an expenditure of around Rs. 3.50 crore with the assistance of the Special Plan Assistant, Agartala Municipal Corporation, and Rural Development Department.



The Chief Minister stated that the new facility will help alleviate traffic congestion in Agartala city and keep market areas clean.



“We can't transform forest land into a modernized city since 67% of our land is covered by forests. We're utilizing land for development where forests are not present. The land for the Fish Transhipment Yard was allocated in 2017, but work began after our government came into power. This isn't limited to just here but is happening in other places as well. Another name of development is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and both the Central and State governments led by the BJP,” said Dr. Saha.